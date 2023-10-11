31,277 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,277 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. UBS Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.13. 381,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,498. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.