51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -0.51. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.24.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 194.32%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
