539,392 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Purchased by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 539,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,046,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of EA Series Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. EA Series Trust owned 0.53% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 202.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,893,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 267,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after buying an additional 262,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.68.

