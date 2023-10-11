5,800 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. 1,087,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.