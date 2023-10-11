6,001 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,001 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $2,257,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,608.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 680,579 shares of company stock worth $146,958,932. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CRM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.99. 901,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,752,036. The company has a market cap of $201.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.35. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.