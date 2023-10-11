680,030 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 680,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,000. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.54% of Fastly at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 886.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $200,152.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,363,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,095,528.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $200,152.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,363,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,095,528.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $126,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,203,219.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 379,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,180. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $16.36. 563,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,378. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $122.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

