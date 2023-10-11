700 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,564,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $233.93 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.74 and its 200-day moving average is $285.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

