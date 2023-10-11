73,167 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.89. The company had a trading volume of 662,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.23. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

