7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VII – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of VII stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,968. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VII. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 459,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 99,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter worth about $175,000. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Company Profile

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

