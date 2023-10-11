Absolute Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,306,166 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

