Absolute Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,344. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $49.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0793 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

