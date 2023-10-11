Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,338,000 after purchasing an additional 869,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,201,000 after buying an additional 2,832,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,159,000 after acquiring an additional 651,701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,729,033 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

