Absolute Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,856. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

