Absolute Capital Management LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTBFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 166.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 140,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,631,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,226,000.

NYSEARCA:FLTB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.91. 2,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,093. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

