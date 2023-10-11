Absolute Capital Management LLC Purchases 343 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.38. 661,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,654. The stock has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.