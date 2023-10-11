Absolute Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,500 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.8% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PANW traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.69. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 206.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $261.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,675,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

