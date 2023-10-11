Absolute Capital Management LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.3% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,273. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $46.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

