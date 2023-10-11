Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Addus HomeCare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $83.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.28. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.56 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $2,352,387.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $387,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,400.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $2,352,387.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,511.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,812 shares of company stock worth $3,279,405 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

