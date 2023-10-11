Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $16.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $549.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,822. The company has a market capitalization of $250.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.60 and a twelve month high of $570.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $529.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.17.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

