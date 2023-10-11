Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,402 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $12.69 on Wednesday, reaching $545.41. 611,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,706. The firm has a market cap of $248.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.60 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $529.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.17.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

