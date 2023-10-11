Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $14.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $547.14. The stock had a trading volume of 808,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,124. The company has a market capitalization of $249.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $529.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.17. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.60 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

