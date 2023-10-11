Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $194.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

