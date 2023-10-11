Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $69.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 167.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AKRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AKRO

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. 5,580,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,612. The company has a quick ratio of 29.78, a current ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $809.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of -0.91. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $58.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,280,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 550,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $25,039.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,344.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $1,280,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,700 and sold 64,728 shares valued at $3,170,419. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,610,000 after purchasing an additional 703,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,065,000 after buying an additional 537,776 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,767,000 after acquiring an additional 81,656 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,383,000 after acquiring an additional 222,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,240,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.