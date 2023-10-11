Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

Ally Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Ally Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,007. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

