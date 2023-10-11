Alpha Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,621 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $358,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $249.13. 425,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,031. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.25 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.