Alpha Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 454 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 2.6 %

Adobe stock traded up $14.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $546.76. 872,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,780. The firm has a market cap of $248.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.17. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.60 and a 12-month high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

