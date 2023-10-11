Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Reduced by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $42.72. 1,025,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,764,614. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.89%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

