American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,543 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.44.

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $151.13. 407,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.84. The company has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

