American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.