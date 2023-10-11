American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.73. 234,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,496. The stock has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.65 and a 200-day moving average of $187.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

