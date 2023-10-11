Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of AP stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.01. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.00.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.40%.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
