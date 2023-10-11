Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $174.98. The company had a trading volume of 613,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,253. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.99 and a 200-day moving average of $184.46. The company has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

