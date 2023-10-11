Analysts Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Target Price at $37.29

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FB Financial stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $44.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.06.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 5,600 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,448,329.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 5,600 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,448,329.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,842,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,557,394.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,103 shares of company stock worth $1,421,442 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FB Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

