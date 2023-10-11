Analysts Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) PT at $36.20

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Q2 from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Q2 from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Q2 from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Get Q2 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Q2

Q2 Price Performance

Q2 stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. Q2 has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $747,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 448,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,043,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $2,273,144 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Free Report

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.