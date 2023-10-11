Analyzing Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) & MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tigo Energy and MACOM Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Tigo Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tigo Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 MACOM Technology Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63

Tigo Energy presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 124.09%. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus price target of $81.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.10%. Given Tigo Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

76.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tigo Energy and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tigo Energy N/A 60.44% 4.96% MACOM Technology Solutions 45.32% 19.48% 10.66%

Risk and Volatility

Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tigo Energy and MACOM Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tigo Energy N/A N/A -$180,000.00 N/A N/A MACOM Technology Solutions $675.17 million 8.70 $439.95 million $4.30 19.23

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Tigo Energy.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Tigo Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tigo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc. develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management. In addition, it offers communication solutions, such as gateways; Maximizer Management Unit that communicates between the optimizers and the inverter; Cloud Connect, an on-site interface for modules, inverters, and other accessories to serve firefighters and installers; and Energy Intelligence (EI) solution, a digital platform to optimize the installer experience around commissioning, monitoring, and maintaining fleets of solar installations. The company serves residential, commercial and utility, PPA and 3rd-Party finance, and schools and government markets. It sells its products through distributors. Tigo Energy, Inc. was formerly known as Tergotech, Inc. and changed its name to Tigo Energy, Inc. in August 2007. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California with an additional office in Tuscany, Italy. The company has operations in Japan, China, Israel, Australia, Brazil, and Taiwan.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless base stations, high-capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement applications. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications; and data centers. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.