Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Trading Up 3.6%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 36,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,477,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $640.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

