Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Reduced by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in AON by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of AON by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $236,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $499,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Bank of America increased their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.67.

AON Stock Down 0.2 %

AON stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.13 and its 200 day moving average is $327.08. The company has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $266.35 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.