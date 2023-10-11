Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) by 657.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,417,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098,230 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.52% of Applied Digital worth $22,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APLD. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Applied Digital by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Applied Digital by 12.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Applied Digital by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:APLD traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. 7,020,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,435. Applied Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $575.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29.

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 14,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $114,706.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,207.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

