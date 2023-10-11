Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Applied Materials by 9.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.55. 1,701,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,953,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.46 and its 200 day moving average is $134.23. The stock has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

