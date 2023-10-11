Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $141.96. 1,478,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,952,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.23. The company has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

