Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,576 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,520. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.23. The firm has a market cap of $119.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

