Argyle Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.4% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.27. The company had a trading volume of 713,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.08 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average of $89.78.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

