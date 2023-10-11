Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,771 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.7% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $332,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $30,866,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 242,034 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 278,529 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,858,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE COP traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.82 and its 200-day moving average is $109.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

