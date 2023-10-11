Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.8% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,088,144. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.99. The company has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

