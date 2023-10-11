Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 2.0% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,239 shares of company stock valued at $28,942,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.80. 474,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,008. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

