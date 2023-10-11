Argyle Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.0% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 168.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 62,634 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $980,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 14.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 103,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN traded up $10.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.54. 1,786,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

