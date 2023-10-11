Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,297 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 2.6% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

McKesson Stock Down 1.1 %

MCK stock traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $449.52. 367,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,332. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $454.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $428.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,593 shares of company stock valued at $15,462,659 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

