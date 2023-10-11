Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.3% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE IBM traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.60. The stock had a trading volume of 696,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.