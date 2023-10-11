Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,675 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.5% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,328,000 after acquiring an additional 67,639 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.00. The company had a trading volume of 670,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,955. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.71 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.22. The company has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

