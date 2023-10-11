Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,453 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.3% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,696,916,000 after purchasing an additional 512,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.51. 7,027,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,291,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

